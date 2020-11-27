This is it. The eye of the Black Friday storm. It may seem eerily quiet at times, but don’t fool yourself. Just inches away, Black Friday deals are whizzing past your brain at blinding speeds nonstop.

Just to prove it, here are nine Black Friday deals happening right now that you should probably hear about. Even though we scooped ‘em out of the air at random, they’re Black Friday deals — and that means major savings. In addition to their regular discounted prices, you can also take an additional 20, 40, or 70 percent off each of these items by entering the coupon codes below.

No lie…this might be the smartest clock in the world. Along with the time, you can get current weather conditions, Google email notifications, stock quotes and a whole armada of social media alerts and stats for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more. A Red Dot Design Award winner, the LaMetric can control smart objects like Philips Hue light bulbs and a Nest thermostat right from this unit.

Get the LaMetric Time for $159.99 (Reg. $199) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Want to wear your earbuds in the pool? That’s all good with the xFyro xS2’s. Along with brilliant sound, cutting-edge Bluetooth CSR 4.2 tech for a seamless connection and cool carrying tube that doubles as a power bank, these buds are also IP67-certified, meaning their 100 percent waterproof and 100 percent dustproof. Meanwhile, the proprietary, noise-isolating silicone structure blocks out external sound so you can focus on your music.

Get the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones for $63.99 (Reg. $249) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Whatever you need to learn, there’s a good chance you can find it in StackStill’s library of more than 1,000 courses. With training in everything from coding and design to marketing, blockchaining and growth hacking, their catalog is a treasure trove for mastering all of today’s most in-demand skills. If you want to take your career to the next level, chances are that the knowledge to do that can be found in this archive.

Get the StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access for $17.70 (Reg. $1,495) with promo code BFSAVE70.

Catch the retro feels of an old-school turntable — with all of the ease and convenience of new-school technology. This turntable lets you play music three different ways: through your phone or another device, through a Bluetooth speaker, or with a direct RCA plugin. And of course, the turntable and built-in stereo speakers can have you spinning vinyl like back in the day.

Get the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for $51.98 (Reg. $150) with promo code BFSAVE20.

For anyone looking to advance their professional career, few moves can make as immediate an impact as adding some advanced certifications to the resume. With a lifetime Whizlabs subscription, you’ll have access to their complete roster of online certification training in hot business areas like cloud computing, Java, big data, project management, Linux, AWS, digital marketing and more.

Get the Whizlabs Online Certifications: Lifetime Membership for $39 (Reg. $4,499) with promo code BFSAVE70.

No, this isn’t just some cheap-o knockaround Bluetooth speaker. This unit sports dual front and rear speakers for serving up a complete multidirectional soundscape. It also syncs easily to your Spotify or ITunes playlists and can dish out 20 hours of playback ability. It can also double as a battery with built-in power bank capable of giving your phone an energy jump start when needed.

Get the Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $87.99 (Reg. $199) with promo code BFSAVE20.

620 games. If you remember nothing else about this compact, stacked-to-the-rafters little retro gaming console, remember that. It’s packing 620 different games. Plug it into your TV, grab a controller, and before you know it, you’re firing, punching, blasting, and playing like 1998 never ended.

Get the Retro TV Game Console for $28.76 (Reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Keep all your most valuable data backed up and protected with 15TB of premium Degoo cloud storage space. Between its full 256-bit AES encryption, automatic backup feature, fast transfer speeds and streamlined file sharing techniques, it’ll make you wonder why you keep anything on your smartphone or hard drive anymore. Even if you suffer a system meltdown, your data is eternally safe.

Get the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $89.99 (Reg. $4,320) with promo code BFSAVE40.

Whether you want to know how to use a single board Raspberry Pi microcomputer to create your own smart dustbin, a security camera or a bunch more cool stuff, this 15-course collection points the way. Including nearly 40 hours of instruction, you’ll also get experience working with electronics and robotics to start crafting Internet of Things marvels, Arduino wizardry and more.

Get The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle for $15 (Reg. $2,391) with promo code BFSAVE70.

