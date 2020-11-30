Did you know 2020 marks the 15th anniversary of the first officially coined Cyber Monday? You’re forgiven if you didn’t get it a card or anything. You’ve probably been too busy with the trainwreck that is 2020 to keep that milestone top of mind.

Thankfully, Cyber Monday remembered you. As it’s done every year, it brought you a bunch of online deals on scores of different items, including the 10 listed here, all at appropriately gaudy Cyber Monday discounts.

Considering its generosity, you probably feel bad now that you forgot. It’s ok. Cyber Monday is forgiving. Do better next year though, alright?

Here’s the perfect beginner drone for your favorite budding pilot. Easy to learn, yet super-responsive 6-axis gyro sensitive controls will have flyers turning cool aerial tricks in minutes. The Spectre Drone is also packing an awesome HD camera, capable of capturing gorgeous mid-air photos and videos from up to 50 meters up.

Get the TRNDlabs Spectre Drone for $49.97 (Reg. $59.99).

With a 200 lumen bulb blasting an image up to 20 feet across on to any surface, this mini projector retains the right to call itself powerful. The PIQO offers full 1080p HD resolution, built-in speakers and complete WiFi and Bluetooth compatibility so you can stream movies, TV shows and other video right from any device instantly.

Get the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector for $214.97 (Reg. $799.99).

If you thought records were so 20th century, let this minimally modern looking turntable change your mind. It plays all your mom and dad’s old vinyl as the needle delivers the music through 2 built-in stereo speakers. Or you can ditch the old ways and embrace the now, using the ALT-500’s Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from your favorite device or through a synced Bluetooth speaker.

Get the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for $64.97 (Reg. $150).

A home security camera is supposed to offer peace of mind. The Hombli delivers with crystal clear 1080p HD video, night vision, 2-way audio, and the ability to store all your surveillance footage on MicroSD or directly to your favorite cloud service. And when you connect through the Hombli app on your phone, you can see live pictures from inside your home via the web whenever you want to check in.

Get the Hombli Smart Indoor Camera for $34.97 (Reg. $99).

Whether you practice like a demon or just want the virtual experience of playing the world’s best courses, PhiGolf is going to blow you away. When you can’t get out on the links for real, you can sync the app to your TV and play an entertaining round that uses a state-of-the-art sensor to control gameplay with your real golf swing. The killer graphics also transport you around the globe for tee times at all the greatest courses anywhere.

Get the PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $190 (Reg. $249) with the promo code GOLF10.

Here’s the video backup that could save your bacon in the event of a crash. With its own g-sensor, this dash cam captures video and audio in the moment of impact, ensuring you’ll always have a second set of eyes if you’re in an accident. You get crisp, sharp 1080p resolution in day or night. And the compact design lets you record without obscuring your line of sight behind the wheel.

Get the Black Box 1080p Dash Cam for $17.97 (Reg. $149).

Double your productivity with this IndieGoGo favorite, a portable, lightweight, 1080p secondary monitor that effortlessly attaches to your laptop. Either work on dual screens or flip the DUEX Pro around and use it as a brilliant visual aide for presentations. It’s energy efficient, remarkably durable and with this offer, available at a heck of a savings.

Get the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $180 (Reg. $249) with the promo code SAVEDUEXPRO.

Who needs an Apple Watch? Sporting a lengthy list of built-in features that smart-enabled customers want and demand, the ChronoWatch is pretty stacked itself. With 16 major functions, including everything from activity tracking, a sleep monitor, a blood pressure monitor, message and call notification, an alarm, and more, you’ll have what you need to keep your life and health on track.

Get the ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch for $34.97 (Reg. $199).

The EarFun Air give more expensive earbuds a run for their money, powered by custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound. Winners of both 2020 CES Innovation and iF Design awards, they sound incredible, cancel bleed-over noise, include easy, intuitive touch controls, and are completely water and sweat resistant. Plus, you can enjoy up to 35 hours off playtime from anywhere.

Get the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds for $42.97 (Reg. $99).

The X5s have the attention of shoppers, scoring an impressive 4.3 out of 5-star rating among Amazon purchasers. It might be because of the crisp, stereo quality sound from the advanced 8.2mm drivers. Or it could be expandable silicone tips that cut down on outside noise. Or possible the killer call reception from the built-in CVC 8.0 mic. Put them all together and it’s definitely reason enough to consider them.

Get the Treblab X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.97 (Reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.