Microsoft has an update for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One that is going live starting today. This patch adds new customization features as well as tags to indicate games you own that use certain next-gen optimizations.

“This month marked the start of the next generation of console gaming on Xbox with the release of Xbox Series X/S, and Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make your experience on Xbox even better,” Xbox Experiences program manager Jonathan Hildebrandt said. “Just like we’ve done on Xbox One, we will continue to periodically release software updates designed to improve your Xbox gaming experience.”

Here are the highlights for this update:

Microsoft is adding more dynamic backgrounds to personalize the theme of your console.

A new “tech tag” will show up in the top right of a game when you open the guide using the Xbox button. Now a game will note when it is using Xbox Series X/S’s auto-HDR feature.

Similarly, games will now carry a large X/S symbol to note that they are “Optimized for Xbox Series X/S.” This will show up on your games even if you’re using them on Xbox One.

The Game Activity tab enables you to quickly find ongoing events in a game or to immediately join a friend who is playing.

During setup, Xbox owners can now add family members’ accounts.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can preinstall “Coming Soon” games before they officially hit the service.

Microsoft is also inviting Xbox Series X/S owners to join the Xbox Insider Program to test new features. That’s available now and gets you early updates.

