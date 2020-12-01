EG7 announced today that it has acquired Daybreak Games, the development studio best known for online role-playing games like EverQuest and DC Universe, in a deal valued at $300 million.

EG7 is a group that contains over 170 developers, including Sniper Elite studio Sold Out. Most of its dev houses are on the smaller side, making Daybreak Games an immediate standout in its stable.

Daybreak Games started in 1997 as Sony Online Entertainment. The studio helped to pioneer the MMO genre with 1999’s EverQuest. Since then, it has developed other notable MMOs like EverQuest II, Star Wars: Galaxies, Planetside, and DC Universe Online.

The MMO business isn’t the juggernaut that it once was. Some games have managed to maintain big audiences, like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV, but other genres like battle royale (like Fortnite) and social experiences (like Among Us) have become the new popular destinations for online gamers. But Daybreak still has ongoing games with followings, like EverQuest, EverQuest II, and Planetside 2.

