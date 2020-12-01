As part of its annual awards, Google Play announced that MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact walked away with the title of Best Game of 2020.
The games honored this year brought people together during an unprecedented pandemic. And since Android has more users around the world than iOS, these are also the mobile games that were likely played by the biggest audiences around the world.
Google Play’s pick for the Best App of 2020 was Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax. This title and many of the games and other popular pastimes are based on the notion that good entertainment distracts us from reality — and 2020 certainly offered us an awful reality. Google Play’s editorial team looked at considerations such as quality, user ratings, and unique use cases. In this case, the team said Genshin Impact’s cultural contribution had to be celebrated. “From a stunning open-world design to a unique combat system, Genshin Impact gave people a new experience on more than one level,” the team said.
The mobile games listed are accessible, as they should be something everyone can enjoy, the team said. Players gravitated toward casual subjects, perhaps because they wanted upbeat or funny content.
Here’s the list of winners in games.
Best Game of 2020
- Genshin Impact by MiHoYo
Best indie games
- Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins
- Maze Machina by Arnold Rauers
- Sky: Children of the Light by Thatgamecompany
- Inbento by Afterburn
- GRIS by Devolver Digital
Best casual games
- Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells by Zynga
- DreamWorks Trolls Pop: Bubble Shooter & Collection by Huuuge Games — Play Together
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off by Tilting Point
- Disney Frozen Adventure by Jam City
- EverMerge by Big Fish Games
Best innovative games
- Fancade by Martin Magni
- Minimal Dungeon RPG by CapPlay
- The Gardens Between by The Voxel Agents
- Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
- Ord. by Crescent Moon Games
Best competitive games
- Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross by Netmarble
- Bullet Echo by ZeptoLab
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game by CD Projekt
- Brawlhalla by Ubisoft Entertainment
Best U.S. User’s Choice Game
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off by Tilting Point/Nukebox
