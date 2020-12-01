As part of its annual awards, Google Play announced that MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact walked away with the title of Best Game of 2020.

The games honored this year brought people together during an unprecedented pandemic. And since Android has more users around the world than iOS, these are also the mobile games that were likely played by the biggest audiences around the world.

Google Play’s pick for the Best App of 2020 was Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax. This title and many of the games and other popular pastimes are based on the notion that good entertainment distracts us from reality — and 2020 certainly offered us an awful reality. Google Play’s editorial team looked at considerations such as quality, user ratings, and unique use cases. In this case, the team said Genshin Impact’s cultural contribution had to be celebrated. “From a stunning open-world design to a unique combat system, Genshin Impact gave people a new experience on more than one level,” the team said.

The mobile games listed are accessible, as they should be something everyone can enjoy, the team said. Players gravitated toward casual subjects, perhaps because they wanted upbeat or funny content.

Here’s the list of winners in games.

Image Credit: Google

Best Game of 2020

Genshin Impact by MiHoYo

Best indie games

Best casual games

Best innovative games

Best competitive games

Best U.S. User’s Choice Game

