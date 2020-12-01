Google Play announced as part of its annual awards that MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact walked away with the title of best game of 2020.
These are the games that brought people together during an unprecedented pandemic when they couldn’t meet in person. And since Google Play has more volumes of users around the world than iOS, they are also the games that were likely played by the biggest audiences around the world.
Google Play’s pick for the best app of 2020 was Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax. You can see that this title and many of the games and other popular pastimes are based on the notion that good entertainment distracts us from reality, and 2020 certainly offered us an awful reality. Google Play’s editorial team looked at considerations such as quality, high user ratings, and unique use cases. In this case, the cultural impact of Genshin Impact had to be celebrated, the team said. “From a stunning open-world design to a unique combat system, Genshin Impact gave people a new experience on more than one level,” the team said.
The mobile games listed are accessible, as mobile games are something that everyone can enjoy, Google said. Players gravitated toward casual subjects, perhaps because they wanted upbeat or funny content.
Here’s the list of the award winners in games.
Best game of 2020
- Genshin Impact by MiHoYo
Best indie games
- Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins
- Maze Machina by Arnold Rauers
- Sky: Children of the Light by Thatgamecompany
- Inbento by Afterburn
- GRIS by Devolver Digital
Best casual games
- Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells by Zynga
- DreamWorks Trolls Pop: Bubble Shooter & Collection by Huuuge Games – Play Together
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off by Tilting Point
- Disney Frozen Adventure by Jam City
- EverMerge by Big Fish Games
Best innovative games
- Fancade by Martin Magni
- Minimal Dungeon RPG by CapPlay
- The Gardens Between by The Voxel Agents
- Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
- Ord. by Crescent Moon Games
Best competitive games
- Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games, Inc
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross by Netmarble
- Bullet Echo by ZeptoLab
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game by CD Projekt
- Brawlhalla by Ubisoft Entertainment
Best U.S. user’s choice game
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off by Tilting Point/Nukebox
GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season