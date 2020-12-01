McKesson Ventures continues to expand its expertise across the industry

McKesson Ventures, the venture capital arm of McKesson Corporation, announces the expansion of its leadership team, welcoming Michelle Snyder as its newest investment partner. Snyder brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to the team and will support investments in healthcare technology and services companies. Snyder’s hire expands the number of female partners at McKesson Ventures underscoring a commitment to diversifying its leadership team.

Snyder, a mobile health pioneer, is known for her leadership and guidance in building Epocrates, one of the healthcare industry’s first successful mobile health companies. Her experience spans marketing, business development, operations and strategy planning for digital health, venture and consulting firms.

“With the convergence of new technologies, advanced analytics, innovative payment models and consumerism, now is the time to invest in healthcare innovation,” said Snyder. “Joining the McKesson Ventures team means helping innovative, high-growth companies meet their full potential. The future of healthcare will be determined by their success and we’re here to help them.”

Prior to joining McKesson Ventures, Snyder served as chief marketing officer for Welltok, a consumer health activation company. She was previously a member of the digital health investment team at InterWest Partners and served in a variety of advisory roles for numerous early and late-stage digital health technology companies and healthcare incubators.

“Michelle’s deep operating experience with venture backed health technology businesses provides our team and our portfolio companies with valuable, strategic guidance,” said Dave Schulte, senior vice president and managing director at McKesson Ventures. “Michelle joins a deep bench of talented and diverse leaders and will bring a unique point-of-view to the table.”

Snyder joins the McKesson Ventures team at an exciting time given the recent exits of several portfolio companies including Accolade (NYSE: ACCD), AmWell (NYSE: AMWL) and Grail. McKesson Ventures will continue to expand its leadership, presence and expertise in oncology care, consumer health, digital pharmacy, biopharma clinical and commercial services, data and analytics and value-based care.

About McKesson Ventures

McKesson Ventures is a strategic venture firm backed by McKesson Corporation focusing on early and growth stage health technology and healthcare services companies. McKesson Ventures targets companies that both catalyze and benefit from the key changes taking place in the U.S. healthcare landscape. McKesson Corporation is a global healthcare company dedicated to making the business of healthcare run better. Visit www.mckessonventures.com to learn more.

