Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs keeps growing, as it announced today the establishment of new studios in Montreal, Quebec and Los Angeles, California.

Phoenix Labs added 50 employees during 2020, and it expects to have over 250 workers by the end of 250. This staff will help support the new studios and work on new games.

Former Ubisoft employee André Roy will lead the team at the Montreal studio. Omar Kendall, previously of Riot Games, will be in charge at the Los Angeles studio. While these new studios are working on prototypes for new games, they will also assist in the continued development of Dauntless.

Dauntless launched in 2019 and is still going strong, with over 25 million registered players. The online action game offers a free-to-play spin on Monster Hunter-style combat. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Dauntless is launching its biggest expansion of the year, Reforged, on December 3.

