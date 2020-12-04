Some big names left BioWare this week. What does that mean for the studio, and where does that leave Mass Effect and Dragon Age 4? GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti discuss that on this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides. Also, Oscar Isaac is playing Snake in a Metal Gear Solid movie, and the crew hopes that actually becomes a reality. In the games section, Mike played Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Jeff doesn’t talk about Astro. But before all of that, Mike has a very important message for Jeff and the GamesBeat Decides audience.

