Blizzard Entertainment announced today that World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Shadowlands, sold over 3.7 million copies on its launch day, November 23.

That breaks the record for biggest launch day for any PC game, beating out the 3.5 million copies Blizzard’s own Diablo III managed back in 2012. World of Warcraft has been gaining players this year as bored social distancers looked for a virtual world to escape to.

Blizzard stopped reporting subscription numbers for World of Warcraft since 2015, so it can be hard to know how well the aging MMO is doing. World of Warcraft debuted all the way back in 2004. But today’s news shows that the game is doing just fine, thank you.

Shadowlands is World of Warcraft’s eighth expansion. It has players traveling to the afterlife, and it introduces new features like Torghast, a roguelike-inspired romp through a monster-filled tower.

The MMO genre doesn’t get much attention these days outside of its fans. But these games can still do big business, and World of Warcraft is still the MMO king.

GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season