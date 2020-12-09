Remedy Entertainment revealed today during an investors presentation that Control has sold more than 2 million copies.

Control debuted in August 2019. It is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are coming in 2021. The third-person shooter also gives players special psychic powers, including the abilities to lift and throw objects Jedi-style.

Remedy also shared some data that shows how 2020 has changed purchasing habits. In 2019, 60% of Controls sales were digital. In 2020, that skyrocketed up to 90% as social-distancing gamers were happier staying at home and avoiding brick-and-mortar stores.

The studio’s next title, Vanguard, is a free-to-play live service game. Remedy notes that the game is still early in development. Remedy also brought up its upcoming project with Epic Games, detailing that Epic is fully funding it. That title, which we don’t much about, will come to consoles and PC.

GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season