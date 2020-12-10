A lengthy trailer shown during The Game Awards just got more and more ridiculous as a computerized Vin Diesel fought off monsters and dinosaurs. This, apparently, is Ark 2 from Studio Wildcard.

The original, Ark: Survival Evolved, is a survival game with dinosaurs. It’s not exactly a story-driven campaign, so this story-focused trailer — with freaking Vin Diesel — is a bit of a surprise.

Diesel is no stranger to video games, as he has starred in games based off his film franchises like Riddick and The Fast and the Furious. In Ark 2, he plays a man named Santiago, and he appears to be taking care of a young girl (which seems to involve keeping her away from dinosaur stomachs).

The Game Awards also revealed an upcoming Ark animated series that will also feature Diesel (along with Russel Crowe, Gerald Butler, Elliot Page, Karl Urban, and more big names).

