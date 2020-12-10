Activision showed off the first gameplay scenes for the version of Call of Duty: Warzone with Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War.

Warzone is getting its big Season One update on December 16 (11 p.m. Pacific time on December 15), and it will include a new map for the first time since the battle royale mode debuted in March. Warzone has been extremely successful, with 80 million downloads and counting. Along with Call of Duty: Mobile, it helped boost the Call of Duty franchise to $3 billion in the past year and become a year-round franchise.

The map change will be a big deal for players, who have been enjoying the existing map but are probably eager for something new. This means that Warzone itself has become a major project within Activision, where thousands of developers are working on various Call of Duty titles. The video shows a scattering of motorcycles, boats, and nukes.

The announcement cane at The Game Awards. In the trailer, we saw a hooded bad guy, Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, going after CIA agent Russell Adler, the main character of Cold War’s single-player campaign. The fighting arena included something that looked like the KGB headquarters, and the game had a lot of new weapons and vehicles. Adler was riding in an attack helicopter, and soldiers were riding personal watercraft-like skimmers across a river. Rebirth Island is a secret Soviet base that the CIA raided and shut down in 1968.

Part prison, part chemical bioweapons manufacturing and testing facility, the entire island has dozens of locations to explore including laboratories, barracks, decontamination areas, and a hilltop prison block where unspeakable acts have been perpetrated.

Activision said that Warzone’s update includes Rebirth Island, a new Verdansk Gulag experience, and a new Resurgence game mode. It’s also getting a new vehicle, operator, weapons, and more.

In the Cold War story for Warzone, Soviet secret agent Perseus has a group of hitmen. Their leader is Stitch, who discovers the CIA has created a set of Death Cards for this terrorist group.

This violence was years in the making, as Stitch has a score to settle with Adler. Captured during the CIA raid on Rebirth Island, Stitch lost his eye to Adler during interrogation. He has had plenty of time in a gulag to contemplate how revenge his revenge will play out, Activision said.

Following his trail, Adler leads a CIA capture team that includes Operator Zeyna Ossou to storm a New Jersey mall, only to discover that Stitch has been manufacturing enough Nova 6 nerve gas to throw the world off its axis. A trap has been prepared for Adler’s team.

The Cold War mode has five new weapons:

The MAC 10 SMG is coming launch week. This submachinegun has automatic fire rate initially tempered by a slight vertical recoil and moderate damage. It has SMG benefits from improved handling speeds. You can get it at Tier 15 of the Season One Battle Pass.

There’s also a Groza assault rifle in launch week, with a fast fire rate and good damage range. It is available at Tier 31.

Then there’s a Streetweeper shotgun with a fast fire rate and large ammo pool.

The Sledgehammer melee weapon is good for bludgeoning.

And the Wakizashi is a melee samurai sword, available during the season.

You can get the the MAC 10 for free to use in Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season One Battle Pass, just by playing the game.

Planned playlists include Trios and Quads with a lower player count than in Verdansk.

In the existing Verdansk map, the gulag will get an interrogation room, where players are strapped to a chair and thrown into an all-new gulag, where the 1v1 battle rules are similar, but the arena is completely different.

Rebirth Island’s Prison Block will also have a gulag, where players who have died once can fight a duel to get back into the game. This new 1v1 experience is centered on a prison chamber, with prisoners starting on the end of one of two hallways that run parallel to the center room. Although these pathways offer a quick route across the floor, both of them have a metal detector that will go off whenever an Operator passes through, adding an additional element of strategy.

