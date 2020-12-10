BioWare is moving ahead with work on Dragon Age 4, and the proof is a new cinematic trailer. The studio debuted the brief glimpse of the next Dragon Age at The Game Awards tonight. The footage shows quick shots of various characters and locations.

But the trailer contains no actual gameplay. So this video is more about setting the mood for what players can expect. But you can watch it for yourself by clicking play on the tweet below:

Dragon Age 4 pic.twitter.com/o3iRCecT6f — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) December 11, 2020

Note that the trailer itself refers to the game as “Dragon Age,” but it also features familiar characters like Solas. So it’s possible the game may get the Dragon Age name without going the reboot route. The first game in the series is Dragon Age: Origins, after all.

