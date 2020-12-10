Playground Games and CD Projekt Red are adding the car from Cyberpunk 2077’s marketing to open-world racing game Forza Horizon 4. The studios announced the deal at The Game Awards tonight.

The car is available as free downloadable content in Forza Horizon 4 beginning December 11. This means if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can cruise around Horizon 4’s open English countryside in a cool-looking cybercar without having to pay anything extra.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia. You can get Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season