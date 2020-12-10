Capcom is bringing Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection to Nintendo Switch. The game is a reboot of the classic Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts arcade games. Capcom is releasing the game for Switch first — no other platforms were listed.

For this new take on Ghosts ‘n Goblins (the original hit arcades in 1985), Capcom is going with a “storybook-like” visual style. As with previous games in the franchise, you play as Arthur attempting to take out an army of the dead. And if it plays anything like its predecessors, it’s likely a punishing experience.

Here’s how Capcom describes it:

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a nostalgic, yet fresh adventure that welcomes back its faithful fans, while introduces a new generation of heroes to challenge one of gaming’s classic series.

Capcom revealed Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection at The Game Awards, but it was also part of a recent leak at the hands of hackers.

GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season