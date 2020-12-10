Gamers are a notoriously finicky lot. That’s mostly because they know what they like, they know what works, and they don’t like wasting time with stuff that doesn’t. Come holiday time, that doesn’t make gamers ungrateful. They’re just a bit more demanding than your average holiday gift recipient…even if they won’t admit it to your gift-giving face.

To avoid an embarrassing situation, you can pick up any of these 7 gift ideas for gamers and feel confident your gift will land with appreciation and glee. That is…if you know whether you’re buying for a PlayStation fan or an Xbox devotee. Or maybe you’ve got a Nintendo Switch-er on your hands. Maybe you better find out and get back to us…

Speaking of serious gaming, this headset is a whole heaping helping of serious gaming. Offering premium sound, a detachable mic, cushioned earpads and compatibility with virtually any gaming platform or device, this will absolutely raise the game, especially for multiplayer action. It’s also fully compatible with gamers on a PC, an Xbox, a PlayStation, and more.

Get the HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset for $103.99 (Reg. $189)

For somebody with a PlayStation, access to PlayStation Plus isn’t just helpful — it’s practically mandatory. Along with two free games every month, exclusive discounts and offers and cloud storage for your saved games, Plus is where multiplayer gaming happens. Players can grab a controller, join up with literally millions of other PlayStation fans, and sink in to great games for hours.

Get the PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription for $59.99

This simple plugin not only allows users to stream audio from their Switch right to a pair of Bluetooth headphones, it also lets gamers connect and play with other gamers via voice chat. Users can even control the separate audio feeds for the perfect sound mix. And while this is a huge plus for Switch fans, the HomeSpot also also works with a TV, smartphone, or virtually any other Bluetooth enabled device.

Get the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch for $42.99 (Reg. $49)

There’s nothing worse than being ready to play, only to find out your wireless controller is out of juice. These dual charging stands from Geek Supply makes sure that never happens. The twin docks make it easy to charge two controllers simultaneously, serving up a full charge in about 2 hours. The Xbox version works for players with either an Xbox One or the brand-new Xbox Series X, while the PlayStation version is primed for PlayStation 5 users.

Get the Dual Charging Stand Kit for Xbox One and Series X Controllers for $29.99 (Reg. $40)

Get the Dual Charging Station for PS5 Wireless Controllers for $21.99 (Reg. $25)

For those new PS5 owners, playtime will be a premium. This charger is not only there to serve up the charging needs of a PS5 controller, but it’s cool aesthetic fits right in with your new console. Just click in one or two controllers when you aren’t playing and you’ll always be ready for action. And the easy LED indicators will let you know — red means still charging, blue means play on.

Get the Simple Dual Charging Stand for PS5 Wireless Controller for $20.99 (Reg. $24)

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.