YouTube has been around since 2005, making it the leading video sharing platform on a global level. Along with this prestige comes huge potential for promoting content and monetizing the platform.

In the beginning, money wasn’t a factor, which means it was just a platform for people to share videos that brought them joy, or to entertain others. Now, the goal is still the same, but with the intention of gaining enough views and subscribers to turn it into something profitable.

If becoming a bonafide YouTuber isn’t the goal, there is still huge potential for marketing and generating interest in your brand, business, product, or service. With over two billion monthly users, YouTube is one of the most visited social media platforms, falling only behind Facebook.

So, what does it take to launch your YouTube videos to success? While subscribers and other engagements such as likes and shares are important, nothing helps to boost your credibility and YouTube reach quite like a high number of views.

Getting a high number of views on your YouTube videos has numerous benefits for your content and is the true key to performing well on the platform.

There are a plethora of services that are ready to sell you YouTube views at the drop of a hat, but don’t be fooled — if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Most companies that sell YouTube views are looking to make a quick buck at the expense of unwitting users simply trying to grow their video and channel popularity, which is pretty unfortunate.

Luckily, there are a variety of things that can be done to continuously perpetuate more YouTube views on your videos and gain the traction you need to monetize your platform or generate interest around your brand, funnelling traffic to outside websites.

Why do people buy YouTube views?

The first step in understanding the phenomenon of YouTube views sales is to understand why people would want to buy them in the first place.

If you’ve ever taken a look at YouTube performance statistics, you’ll know that YouTube is the social media platform with the second-most number of active users worldwide. This implies that there is a huge amount of competition on the platform.

With so much competition, there are an incredible number of videos available for viewing. To put it in perspective, there are about 500+ hours of video uploaded to YouTube per minute. With a number like this, how do people decide what to view?

70% of viewed videos come from the YouTube algorithm that gives users recommended videos. That is to say whatever appears in the recommended video section is what users are most likely to view.

That takes us to the most important point — how can you get yourself to the recommended section of YouTube? This will depend, of course, on your niche, but regardless, the amount of views you have is going to determine your video’s relevancy.

When you have a lot of YouTube views, your content performs better against the YouTube algorithm, which means that you’ll gain more organic reach without having to lift a finger.

While many people think that they can buy YouTube subscribers to facilitate this performance, it’s ultimately more difficult than one may think.

It is a common consensus that buying YouTube subscribers brings you more YouTube success, but one must consider: if it was really that simple, why wouldn’t everyone do it?

Most providers of YouTube views are only focused on their own bottom line, providing you with the bare minimum in order to fulfill your order.

The bad news is that you need more than that in order to perform well on YouTube. The platform has had more than 15 years to devalue fake views and maintain the integrity of their platform.

Let’s take a look at what actually happens when you buy YouTube subscribers.

What happens when you buy YouTube views?

It seems like an easy and attractive option when you look at websites that sell YouTube views. Why not buy them and reap the benefits?

Well, there are plenty of reasons why you don’t want to buy YouTube views, and the main reason is that these YouTube views are fake. Fake YouTube views won’t bring any benefit to your account, and they won’t help generate more natural reach for your videos.

Typically when you buy YouTube videos, they are deemed “high quality.” What this really means is that they look like real accounts, but they really aren’t. In the end, it’s just a turn of phrase that attempts to swindle honest people looking for more YouTube views.

Not only will these YouTube subscribers be ineffective in perpetuating better YouTube performance, they will also fall off of your account over time.

Fake YouTube views are routinely cleared out by YouTube, which means you won’t be able to rely on these views to stay on your account and get you in the recommended videos section.

YouTube isn’t the most used and recognized video sharing platform for nothing — they know how to detect fake views on uploaded videos, and they will do everything they can to maintain the integrity of the platform.

After all, people want a trusted site to go to and find videos that are relevant and useful for their needs and entertainment. YouTube’s integrity is on the line when people buy fake views, and they are quick to extinguish this false popularity.

How to buy real YouTube views

Now, even though most websites offer fake YouTube views, it doesn’t mean you can’t find companies that can actually provide you with real YouTube views. While they’re few and far between, you can actually buy real YouTube views, which will help you to propel your videos to the next level.

One thing you want to avoid is any service that claims to offer you a YouTube bot. These services put you at risk of being flagged by YouTube and losing your account privileges. This is devastating after all of the hours you put into your video content on YouTube.

Don’t waste your time buying fake YouTube views when there is an awesome resource that can actually offer you the opportunity to buy real YouTube views.

When you buy real YouTube views, you can see your popularity grow and experience the real results that you’re looking for.

Buy real YouTube views from SidesMedia

There is no service on the market like SidesMedia, and they’re able to offer real YouTube views for your account, which most other services are unable to do.

The good news is that SidesMedia provides you with views for your YouTube content that are real and will bring true value to your account.

Long gone are the days of wondering whether or not your YouTube views are going to remain over the test of time. SidesMedia has your back. SidesMedia views will not only help your account grow, but it will also increase the amount of reach your posts get through high view numbers and credibility.

SidesMedia Features

The best thing about SidesMedia is that it amplifys your real YouTube views and keeps your account totally secure in the process.

SidesMedia has many different options, which vary depending on how many YouTube views you need. What’s best about SidesMedia is that it offers you real views, which brings real value.

Most YouTube views that you can purchase are fake, which means they’ll fall off over time and be virtually a waste of money.

With SidesMedia, you don’t have to worry about having your YouTube views jammed with fake engagements; what SidesMedia provides users with is the real deal.

The biggest problem is that many providers can’t gain access to a network of real views, which means that they have to find other methods to deliver YouTube views to their clients.

SidesMedia has access to the best and most authentic network of viewers, getting your content in front of people who want to see it.

Why is SidesMedia different?

SidesMedia is one of the few services that can actually provide you with a tried-and-true YouTube service that can help you gain more Youtube views not only in terms of real, purchased views but as well as organic views from the platform.

When working with SidesMedia, you can choose to buy real YouTube views in numbers anywhere between 2k and 100k views on Youtube. Within these ranges, you can choose whichever option works best for the growth that you need.

Not only does SidesMedia sell real YouTube views, it also offers 24/7 support and will drip your views (spread them out over a period of time) so that your YouTube will stay safe and credible.

While buying normal, fake YouTube views may be cheaper, buying real Youtube views through a service like SidesMedia or UseViral can take your YouTube reach to the next level, gaining you more views as well as relevant subscribers.

Other tips to gain real YouTube views

When you buy real YouTube views, you’re at a significant advantage. That doesn’t mean that it’s the only way to generate more YouTube views that can help you gain traction with your YouTube reach.

If you incorporate SidesMedia’s real YouTube views with the following tactics, there’s no doubt that your YouTube can skyrocket to high levels of popularity, generating views on its own.

Let’s examine how these strategies can help you.

Make high-quality YouTube videos

One of the most important things to gain YouTube views is to provide your subscribers with consistent and valuable YouTube content.

In reality, there are YouTube videos for virtually anything you can think of; gardening, cooking, tech how-tos, movie reviews, tutorials — you name it, you can find it on YouTube.

With two billion active users per month, it’s no surprise that there is a lot of competition on the platform. One thing that you have to be sure to offer no matter your method of growth is to consistently post quality content.

Regardless of whether or not you buy real YouTube subscribers, your growth won’t continue naturally if you don’t post YouTube videos that are of interest to your subscribers.

Not only that, posting valuable YouTube videos can get you more comments, likes, and shares. These are all valuable engagements that you need to have in order to perpetuate a successful YouTube platform.

Write good YouTube descriptions

Your YouTube descriptions are the true key to getting you discovered by a wide range of people. Not only can you gain reach across YouTube, you can also be featured in Google searches, which will bring you more traffic to your YouTube.

The best thing about gaining traffic from Google is that it’s a super powerful search engine that will bring you traffic without doing much else.

The only way to achieve this is to make sure that your YouTube video descriptions are optimized for SEO and that you can get traction from what you post.

In addition, having more subscribers will show your video’s credibility, which is why purchasing real subscribers from SidesMedia can help you to gain traction not only on the YouTube platform itself, but also on Google search.

There are few things more powerful than Google in terms of business expansion, conversion, and generating interest, so it’s a really great opportunity to expand your reach beyond YouTube through Google and optimized descriptions.

Cross-promote your YouTube videos

The power of social media networking is endless, and when you use leverage from other social media sites, you can drive traffic to your Youtube, which helps you to gain views rapidly.

When you have an established presence on other social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and others, you can use your reach to drive traffic to your YouTube site, promoting your videos through other channels.

You can include your Youtube link in your Instagram bio, and you can also create a Facebook fan page to generate interest and drive traffic to your Youtube Channel.

No matter what your strategy, you can easily gain more YouTube views through cross promotion and by having a strong presence on your other social media accounts.

Have an attractive thumbnail image

The first thing that a YouTube user sees when looking for a video to view is the thumbnail image. This is the image that represents your video, and what you choose will make it more attractive to potential viewers.

You should choose an image that is clear, high resolution, and accurately describes the video that you’ve published.

It should also highlight the most interesting part of the video so that people are enticed to watch. Using signals such as arrows, circles, or text where applicable can also be a viable strategy.

If your video thumbnail isn’t optimized for gaining attention of potential viewers, you won’t be able to attract anyone, no matter how interesting your video is.

It would be a shame to leave your content unseen due to nothing more than a poor thumbnail image.

Follow trends

As with any social media platform, there are bound to be challenges, topics, and trends that go viral in terms of success and viewership.

In order to stay relevant and gain views on the platform, you should pay close attention to what strategies are trending, what content is performing well, and participate in any trends that you can in order to generate interest.

You should never super-impose these elements onto your platform if they don’t fit in with your content or niche, but that doesn’t mean you can’t adjust them to fit your unique image.

It’s simple: find the trends, make them work for your brand, and publish videos that include hashtags, content, or a thumbnail image related to the trend or challenge.

For YouTube content creators, following challenges and implementing current social issues is one of the most important factors in gaining more reach on YouTube.

Don’t underestimate the power of trends; use them to entice your target audience.

Wrap-up: Don’t just buy YouTube views

It’s not enough to buy YouTube views and expect that you’ll gain the results you’re looking for. While everyone wants an easy way out, buying YouTube views that aren’t real can ultimately harm your account and get you banned from YouTube.

When considering the best way to get more views on YouTube, you should always consider the tips that we mentioned. In addition to those tips, you should use a Youtube views provider like SidesMedia to help gain you the reach that you need.

While a true service with real YouTube views like SidesMedia may cost a bit more, the return on investment and the traffic funnel you’ll achieve will be well worth it.

Don’t waste your time with cheap YouTube views that won’t bring value to your account; buy real views instead and use the tips above to ensure your optimal success on YouTube.

