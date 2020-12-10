Developer Turtle Rock announced that Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, is coming out on June 22. An alpha will launch next week, as the studio announced today at The Game Awards.

Turtle Rock created Left 4 Dead under Valve back in 2008. The game became popular thanks to its four-player cooperative shooting. It had one sequel in 2009, but the series has been surprisingly dormant since then.

This isn’t technically Left 4 Dead 3, but it’s probably as close as we’re ever going to get.

You can watch the new trailer above, which shows plenty of banter and zombie-shooting.

