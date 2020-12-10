BioWare is promising that it will make more Mass Effect games. It made the announcement with a cinematic trailer during The Game Awards tonight. The trailer seems to suggest the next game may pick up after the events of Mass Effect 3.

You can watch the trailer for yourself, which includes no gameplay:

Mass Effect will continue pic.twitter.com/M1FMMtUbaf — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) December 11, 2020

The next Mass Effect game is likely still years off. But Electronic Arts and BioWare are teasing it now to reassure fans about the future of the franchise. Mass Effect: Andromeda was a sales and critical disappointment. BioWare also had two major executives leave its ranks. But the company is promising to forge ahead with Dragon Age 4 and the next Mass Effect.

This is on top of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which is launching this spring. That collects the first three Mass Effect games into a single remastered bundle. EA and BioWare have yet to show gameplay from the Legendary Edition.

