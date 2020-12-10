Pokémon Go maker Niantic said its social impact for 2020 includes $170,000 in donations for pandemic relief and $700,000 for education, sustainability, and health causes.

The global pandemic forced Niantic to pause community events and in-person gatherings. But it managed to find ways to support community engagement via online events. It created its Black Lives Matter commitment, the Local Business Recovery Initiative, and participated in a business coalition for marriage equality in Japan and the power of virtual learning. Niantic employees directly contributed to 136 causes, and the company helped more than 1,000 small businesses. The company also helped dozens of organizations such as SixSquare, 9 Dots, Keep Giving Detroit, and others through its Black Lives Matter program.

Niantic said it is actively looking for partners around the world who are interested in finding ways to make a positive impact through storytelling, community engagements, and augmented reality. If you’re a city government, nonprofit, or foundation looking to engage in new ways, you can contact the company at social-impact@nianticlabs.com.

Pokémon Go generated $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020 alone, according to measurement firm Sensor Tower’s estimates. The game launched in July 2016 and it had a big update recently.

