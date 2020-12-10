Nintendo announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s next fighter during The Game Awards today. It’s Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII. He’ll be available later this month.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched for Switch in December 2018. It has been a huge hit, selling over 21 million copies. Nintendo has been able to continue to generate revenue for the fighting game by selling additional characters.

Sephiroth is the third addition in the game’s second Fighter’s Pass, following Min Min from Arms and Steve from Minecraft.

Cloud from Final Fantasy VII is already in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, first appearing in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS as a downloadable fighter.

Hopefully, Square Enix will let Nintendo use more than two tracks from Final Fantasy VII’s soundtrack this time.

GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season