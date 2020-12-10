Striking Distance Studios, the studio created by former Call of Duty developer Glen Schofield, showed off its first game: The Callisto Protocol. The studio showed off the title at The Game Awards today.

Schofield said after the unveiling that the sci-fi game is survival-horror set in the distant future. And if the game bears any resemblance to Dead Space, well, that’s no surprise. The game debuts in 2022.

Schofield is working with San Ramon, California-based Striking Distance Studios’ chief development officer and former Visceral Games general manager Steve Papoutsis, who, like Schofield, was one of the leaders behind the Dead Space franchise. The game looks pretty scary, with a reference to Alien as a nasty, ugly creature opens his maw at a terrified man.

Papoutsis has worked at Electronic Arts on games such as Battlefield: Hardline, James Bond 007, and The Lord of the Rings franchises. Prior to his time at Visceral Games, he started as an audio director at Crystal Dynamics before eventually transitioning into production.

Schofield is also the former co-head of Sledgehammer Games, which made Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII. He left the Activision-owned studio in 2019. After starting anew on his own, Schofield lined up funding from PUBG Corp. (Krafton), the maker of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Schofield said it’s a single-player game set in the year 2320, on Jupiter’s moon Callisto.

The game challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling, the game aims to set a new bar for horror in interactive entertainment.

“The Callisto Protocol is the culmination of decades of experience building AAA games,” said Schofield said. “We’ve built a world class studio of passionate developers that is ready to once again tackle one of our all-time favorite genres—survival horror. We’re setting out to make one of the most terrifying games of all time, and we can’t wait to share more about The Callisto Protocol next year.”

The team at Striking Distance Studios will also unveil an uncensored red band version of the cinematic trailer for The Callisto Protocol on the game’s Discord at 10 a.m. Pacific on December 17. Striking Distance Studios has 150 people — a remarkable number built up in just a little more than a year.

GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season