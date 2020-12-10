Bethesda revealed the next expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online during The Game Awards today, and it’s Gates of Oblivion. It will release in 2021.

Oblivion is the fantasy world Tamriel’s equivalent of hell. It’s also the name of the fourth game in the franchise, 2006’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

The next adventure has arrived. #GatesOfOblivion pic.twitter.com/kPwXUUiEeb — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) December 11, 2020

Developer Zenimax Studios Online also announced that a better look at Gates of Oblivion will happen during a premier event on January 21.

The Elder Scrolls Online debuted in 2014 and has a dedicated following thanks to the release of constant updates and expansions. The last expansion, Greymoor, came out this May.

