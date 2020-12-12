Learn about the next-gen architecture needed to unlock the true capabilities of AI and machine learning.

When you think of holiday purchases, you usually think of TVs and appliances and all that other consumer stuff that works crowds into a lather. But the smart shoppers know the truth. Black Friday is everywhere…and serious deals are there for the taking on all kinds of budget-impacting purchases.

Like a membership to a store that sells TVs and appliances and all that other consumer stuff you want all year round.

Even if you just want to go to see the floor-sweeping robots, Sam’s Club year-long memberships are incredibly handy for just about anything you need.

With nearly 600 locations in 44 states, you already know the advantages of access to a giant warehouse store, packed with groceries, household items, electronics, furniture, and other critical goods, all available at larger warehouse store discounts.

Regularly $57, Sam’s Club has temporarily dropped their one-year memberships for new customers down to just $28.88.

But the membership itself isn’t all Sam’s Club is offering. In addition to store access, this deal also includes two of the most popular grocery items in the store for free: an 8-pack of their gourmet cupcakes, and a seasoned rotisserie chicken. Together, that’s another $12.97 worth of incentive to literally sweeten and spice up the deal simultaneously.

On top of that, they’re also throwing in a complimentary household card which gets you more savings off some of Sam’s Club’s already low-priced items. When you do all that math, it effectively makes the cost of your full-year membership a handful of pocket change.

This offer is only valid for new Sam’s Club members, but after calculating how much money you’d save after a year of deals, the regular annual fee would seem like a drop in the bucket next year.

