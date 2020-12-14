Presented by LG

If you’re an avid or even casual gamer playing either on or offline, you want to get the best experience out of the time you spend with the sticks or at your mouse and keyboard.

And a big part of what makes for the best experience can be credited to your TV’s performance. If you’re looking to upgrade on that front, an LG OLED TV deserves to be on your shortlist of options. Their individual self-lit pixels pair with the latest gaming features and tech to give you a serious gaming edge.

Here are a few specific ways a TV like the LG GX 77 inch Class with Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV can help level up your gameplay.

Self-lit pixels mean better image quality

Millions of OLED pixels in OLED TVs emit their own light independently and can be completely turned off. This unveils perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast, enabling to see more detail. Scenes are more natural and never washed out. Clarity is revealed in everything you watch. It’s a small detail that makes a big difference to movies, shows, sports and, of course, games.

They’re the world’s first G-SYNC compatible TVs

LG OLED TVs employ the precision and control of individual self-lit pixels to take full advantage of NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. In fact, they’re the first on the market to have been classified as compatible. Only OLED TVs with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility can provide the exceptional picture quality of perfect black and intense colors combined with smooth gameplay to take gaming to new heights.

Self-lit pixels speed up response time

The self-lit pixels of LG OLED TVs that rapidly change their state are a visual gift that keeps on giving. LG OLED TVs cut response times to 1 millisecond1 for action in real time for crisp, fast motion and crystal-clear detail. They can help make a competitive gamer’s dreams come true.

You can see gaming as it’s truly happening

LG OLED TVs feature low input lag, so you can see the action in near real time, giving you the upper hand (especially with multiplayer games) to respond to the action as it happens and before your rivals even know what’s going on.

Keep pace with all the action

LG OLED TVs are built to take multiple factors into account and match the refresh rate to your source to deliver the best graphics with minimal screen tearing. This makes for smoother gameplay and maximum gaming experience.

They make for a more lifelike gaming experience

The latest features of LG OLED TVs allow for fast-moving content in higher resolution, along with smooth, synchronized graphics that make for a more lifelike gaming experience. Those features include a higher frame rate, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), all of which meet HDMI 2.1 specifications. 2

Gameplay doesn’t have to slow down

LG OLED TVs feature Auto Low Latency Mode that automatically selects settings meant for less lag. It allows your console to set your TV’s low-latency mode automatically without having to set yourself. That means less frustration and a better experience that keeps you in the moment.

Built-in technology prevents unwelcome pauses

Few things can mess with your gaming vibe and ultimate success than having to stop what you’re doing in the middle of an intense or important session to pause the game or pick up your TV remote to adjust sound or settings.

For those moments, you can use the built-in intelligent LG ThinQ and hands-free voice control to keep your gaming edge, giving you the control you need to, well, not take your hands off the controls and keep gaming with little interruption for as long as you like.

LG touts a vast selection of OLED TVs that come with different features and capabilities, and in different sizes. Among them is the LG GX 77 inch Class with Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV. It’s the world’s #1 selling OLED TV model for a reason — or plenty of them. Like any LG OLED TV, it makes the most of all its millions of OLED pixels, and at 77 inches it’s at a size that can help make your gaming experiences more immersive than you may have ever previously imagined.

Find out more about LG OLED TVs or make the move to upgrade here.

1 1ms response time is based on GtoG which means grey to grey. Based on internal testing standards and is subject to change according to the measurement environment or specific device conditions.

2 Excludes RX and WX models.

