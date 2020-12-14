Learn about the next-gen architecture needed to unlock the true capabilities of AI and machine learning.

Google services suffered a massive outage across the globe today that affected YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs. Aside from personal inconveniences, the crash caught short numerous businesses that have come to depend on Google’s cloud-based services for productivity.

The problem seemed to start sometime after 3 a.m. Pacific. By 4:30 a.m., some services began to reappear, but they remained only intermittently available. The status page for Google services seemed to indicate virtually every service worldwide had been impacted.

Google is down. How do CEO's do our job now? — Àlex @ Mars 🚀 (@lexrodba) December 14, 2020

UPDATED at 8:07 a.m. Pacific: Most Google services are back online. All lights on the Google Workplace dashboard are now green.

Google has still not explained the outage. A message on its Gmail status page simply reads: “The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”