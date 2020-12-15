If you’ve hopped into the market for next-gen gaming hardware, you’ve likely also heard about the LG CX. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Radeon RX 6000s, and Nvidia RTX 3000s all support HDMI 2.1. This is the newer connection standard that includes bandwidth for 120Hz at ultra HD 4K. And among the short list of displays that support HDMI 2.1, the LG CX has received nearly universal praise. And that excitement comes both from casual consumers and from gaming pros like DOTA 2 player Artour “Arteezy” Babaev.

LG released a new promotional video today starring Arteezy. And I asked Arteezy what it’s like to get the rare corporate sponsorship for a product that is the rare consensus pick from nearly everyone who uses one.

“The LG OLED TV has measured up to my standards and provided the best gaming experience I have had so far on a TV,” Arteezy explained to Gamesbeat. “For console gaming, the LG OLED TV’s high refresh rates and fast response times make the gameplay experience smooth and enjoyable.”

As a pro, Arteezy is accustomed to getting the most from his hardware. And he said that one of the benefits of the CX is that it doesn’t feel like downgrading when he wants to play casually.

“We use certain monitors for competitive gaming, and it is nice to go to a TV that has fast response times and similarly high refresh rates for a couch setup,” said Arteezy. “I believe that the equipment I have must be top-tier, whether I’m competing professionally or for fun. This helps eliminate distractions when there is no tearing or stuttering.”

I wrote more on why the LG CX is the top choice for next-gen gaming here.

