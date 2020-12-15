Nintendo announced that Cyber Shadow is launching on January 26 for Switch. The news came during today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase event.

Cyber Shadow is a 2D action game that takes inspiration from classics like Ninja Gaiden. Indie Mechanical Head Studios is developing, while Shovel Knight maker Yacht Club Games is publishing. This is the first title that’s part of Yacht Club’s new push into publishing.

The Switch version will also have compatibility with Shovel Knight Amiibos, so I guess I’m gonna have a reason to take them off their display shelf. Using one of them will give you a fairy partner that helps you during the game, similar to how the Amiibo interacted with Shovel Knight.

Cyber Shadow is also coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season