Discord has raised another $100 million in funding as the instant messaging app popularized by gamers has now hit 140 million monthly active users. Greenoaks Capital led the funding, and it comes after Discord previously raised $100 million in June as it tries to reach a broader set of communities.

Discord also said its user base is about double what it was a year ago. The company has now raised $479.3 million to date, and its investors include Index Ventures, Greylock, IVP, and Spark Capital.

“We are humbled and honored by the growth we’ve seen among so many incredible and diverse communities that have made Discord their place to hang out,” said CEO Jason Citron in a statement. “As we look to 2021, we are excited about what we have in store and plan to use this funding to help make Discord even better — both for our free service and our Nitro subscribers.”

Neil Mehta, managing partner at Greenoaks Capital, said in a statement that Discord has become a place where you gather with your communities, whether to play video games, swap recipes, or collaborate on a project. He said his firm believes Discord will evolve and grow as it finds new ways for people to interact.

Since its founding in 2015, Discord’s appeal has always been in its small, living room-like atmosphere, where groups of friends can join together to talk games. As Discord has grown, it has gone mainstream, providing everyone a way to chat about big passions — including sports, tabletop games, music, pets, and news. The company has more than 250 employees.