Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent is handing out the perks today for employees that include buying next-generation consoles for all full-time workers.

Riot employees can choose from the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch from now through 2021. Riot will also provide a one-time 10% bonus, with an additional 2.5% for each year of service since 2017, to all full-time employees in 2021 in addition to their regular annual bonuses that will be paid next year.

The Los Angeles-based company will also offer more work flexibility in 2021 due to a new distributed work schedule and added breaks throughout the year. The moves are aimed at lessening any hint of crunch culture and giving employees some relief at a time when stress is high. The company will give employees the option to buy a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch game console.

Riot Games has been on the mend since allegations of a sexist culture arose in 2018. The company has focused on addressing that culture, as articulated by chief diversity officer Angela Roseboro in a recent webinar we held on December 9. Riot now has more than 3,000 employees.

In a blog post, Laurent said he wanted to thank Riot employees for their work in releasing new games like Valorant and hosting the 10th annual League of Legends Championships.

“I don’t want to linger on how difficult a year this has been. We all know it has been like no other,” Laurent wrote. “One positive I want to take from the hardships of this year, however, is that this pandemic reminded us how important our approach to work is. While players constantly fuel our passion to execute with excellence, we need a well-rested, committed team in order to deliver meaningful, lasting experiences.”

Riot gave its employees a first-ever break during August, and it will repeat that for next year. The company is also taking a two-week break at the end of this year. In June, it held a day for no meetings, and it is adding a monthly no-meeting day for the future. And it will have an open paid-time-off and regional holiday policy.

The company said it will balance virtual and real-life, in-person work in the future over the long term, when it becomes possible to work in person. When that happens, Riot will have three core days a week in the office, while the other two days will be flex days where employees have the option to work from home.

GamesBeat Gift Guides: Everything we recommend this holiday season