When players discovered that Cyberpunk 2077 ran like garbage on older consoles, CD Projekt Red suggested that they ask for refunds. At first, many had a hard time doing just that. Today, Sony has clarified that it will offer a refund to anyone who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on its digital store.

But Sony is going a step further and delisting the game entirely from the PlayStation Store until “further notice.” You can find Sony’s full (and short) statement here.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of the year. After several delays, the open-world RPG came out on December 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. While the PC version runs well despite numerous bugs, the game struggles immensely on older platforms, especially the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

CD Projekt Red is working on patches to make the game run better on older hardware. A big patch is due in January, with another following in February. If the game wants to become available again on the PlayStation Store, those patches are going to have to do a lot of work.

