Global retail commerce was worth $3.53 trillion in 2019. That number is expected to grow to $6.54 trillion by 2022, reflecting the reality of a post-pandemic world addicted to the ease of one-click shopping. That’s a lot of money at stake.

If you’re like most shoppers, you’ve likely predetermined your online destinations: Amazon, Walmart, Target, or wherever else you buy the products you need and love. While comparison shopping no longer requires driving store to store, even jumping from site to site can be daunting. Humans are creatures of habit.

That’s where Capital One Shopping comes in. Even if you only prefer to shop on Amazon, the free browser extension will search other sellers to help ensure you’re getting the best available price on Amazon. Sound too good to be true? It gets better. Capital One Shopping will also search the internet for a better price while you shop on Amazon so you’ll have an opportunity to pay the lowest price it can find, wherever that may be.

The Austin-based company also sources coupons and discount codes and instantly applies them at checkout. If the price is cheaper with a code on one site over another, Capital One Shopping will guide you to the right destination.

Need a refrigerator? A new bed? Cat supplies? Capital One Shopping’s extensive category listings feature popular items available online and show you the best available prices it can find. You can easily search by product or store. Best yet, Capital One Shopping is sometimes privy to exclusive deals not available anywhere else.

On the go? Scan the product and you’ll immediately discover if there are better deals. You can also track products and get updated when the price drops.

Loyal customers are rewarded with Capital One Shopping Credits. By using Capital One Shopping, you can earn Credits that can be redeemed for gift cards at sites like Walmart and eBay. Daily featured deals on the Capital One Shopping website keep you up-to-date with a wide variety of sellers: Blue Apron, Disney, Rosetta Stone, Jansport, and more.

The Capital One Shopping blog is also a great reference for online deals. Posts such as “31 Stores with Free 2-Day Shipping or Faster” and “40 Free Study Websites and Tools for Every Subject” keep you informed of the world beyond the few websites you likely visit.

Don’t overpay online. Install Capital One Shopping today.