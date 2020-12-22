If 2020 could be boiled down to a single word, one collection of letters that encapsulated everything felt and experienced during this hellscape of a year, that word would likely be…stress.

For many, stress has always been a daily visitor. But 2020 was the year stress upped its game — and it showed in virtually every household. According to the American Psychological Association, 70 percent of Americans felt significant increases in stress around both their jobs and their finances. 74 percent of parents said they were stressed about a family member getting COVID; and nearly 7 in 10 Americans said the government response to COVID was itself a significant source of stress in their life.

Apollo Neuroscience gets it. In 2014, Drs. David Rabin and Greg Siegle were working at the University of Pittsburgh and discovered that low-frequency inaudible sound waves could actually change how people reacted to stress. They also learned that change could be measured in near real-time.

That led to the creation of Apollo Neuro, a wearable wellness device that doesn’t simply track the body’s reaction to stress, it actually combats it.

Worn around the wrist or ankle, Apollo Neuro is triggered when it senses chronic stress. As your body’s nervous system launches into an elevated “fight or flight” mode, Apollo Neuro counterattacks. Pushing gentle waves of vibration to your body to launch a “rest and digest” response, it restores balance to your physiological and emotional state. Bodies feel the rhythm of the vibrations and automatically recognize it as a soothing gentle touch, like a friend giving you a hug on a bad day.

And science is backing up Apollo Neuro’s impact. Studies have shown this wearable actually improves heart rate variability (HRV), a key stress biometric. In fact, Apollo Neuro has been found to not only affect a user’s mood and energy, it actually trains the body how to combat stressful situations on its own. Lab and real-world trials show that Apollo Neuro actively improves the body’s resilience to stress and HRV.

For users who suffer from chronic stress or even for those with conditions like a sleep disorder, Apollo Neuro is used to address conditions like insomnia, trauma, PTSD, and ADHD.

Right now, you go to the Apollo Neuro website and get the complete kit for 15 percent off the regular price of $349.

