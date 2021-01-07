Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

We’re delighted to announce that we’ve expanded Transform, the most important event of the year for enterprise technical leaders on how to leverage data and implement advanced technologies such as AI, to a full week scheduled for July 12-16 2021.

In addition to the reliable content VB has offered for years through our Transform flagship event, we’re inviting other organizers of events related to enterprise transformation to participate in Transform Week. Joining VentureBeat as Transform Week partners are Stanford’s Women in Data Science, Imago Techmedia, Data Science Salon, and more, bringing expert content from the data, informational, and security industries.

“We’re thrilled to join VentureBeat at Transform Week, allowing the broader community access to the latest data science and machine learning insights from the top enterprise companies.” says Anna Anisin, founder and CEO at Formulatedby, the producers of the Data Science Salon.

For companies and speakers wanting to be part of Transform’s stellar roster of speakers, sponsors, and partners, the application is now open. Interested companies should submit by January 14, 2021, to get an early review.

Transform 2020, hosted virtually, had 3,000 registered attendees and more than 100K combined video views. This year, we already have C- and VP-level executives from the following brands confirmed to speak during the week-long event: Google, Salesforce, Intuit, Kayak, Yelp, eBay, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Pfizer, Goldman Sachs, American Express, Orangetheory Fitness, Commonspirit Health (Dignity Health & Catholic Health), World Economic Forum, Cigna, Humana, TD Ameritrade, US Defense Innovation Unit, Intel, IBM and more.

We are looking for top end-user brands and leading AI & data decision-makers who have real-world experience with IT and business applications that leverage these technologies and who have demonstrated breakthrough results.

Attendees from across the globe can join online to hear from top industry experts on strategy and technology in the main application areas of AI/ML automation technology, data, analytics, intelligent automation, conversational AI, intelligent AI assistants, AI at the edge, IoT, computer vision, AR/VR, & robotics. Transform also features industry-focused vertical tracks, which include case studies and insights from healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing & security.

We are also announcing the VentureBeat ‘Best Of Software Solutions’ (VB BoSS), which are curated shortlists of AI & data technology products, showcasing both tried & tested industry-leading products as well as the coolest up and coming ones, with the VB stamp of approval. Our team of experts will carefully select these and you will have an opportunity to view these product demos and interact with their makers live, all under one virtual roof.

For companies and practitioners seeking to showcase their AI-powered results, we encourage you to submit your case here. Speakers, sponsors, and partners will be selected on a rolling basis, with early submissions closing on January 14, 2021. For inquiries regarding Transform Week partnerships or sponsorships, please reach out to events@venturebeat.com directly.