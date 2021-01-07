Nintendo has made some of the most iconic consoles of all time. Now it is up to us to rank them the only way gamers know how: with a tier list.

GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb and I spent over an hour debating the merits of every major Nintendo home and portable console. We then put each into one of five tiers: best, great, good, OK, and bad.

And, yes, a couple of Nintendo’s console are outright bad.

But most of them are good or better! In chronological order, this ranking includes the Nintendo Entertainment System, GameBoy, Super Nintendo, Virtual Boy, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Nintendo DS, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, and Switch.

We had fun debating the merits and failures of each machine. You can check out the video above to see where placed each console. And be sure to get plenty mad at us (but mostly Jeff) if you disagree with our rankings!

