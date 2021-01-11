Arcade1Up is a leading name in the home arcade market, and the company has announced three new cabinets today during the Consumer Electronics Show. These new machines will host Killer Instinct, Konami’s X-Men beat-’em-up, and Dragon’s Lair.

Each cabinet includes more than one game. The Killer Instinct machine also comes with Killer Instinct 2 and Battletoads Arcade. The X-Men deck also includes Captain America and The Avengers plus The Avengers in Galactic Storm. The Dragon’s Lair cabinet also has Dragon’s Lair 2 and Space Ace.

The Arcade1Up machines also include online support for multiplayer games, so you can find cooperative players for X-Men or competition in Killer Instinct from across the world.

Image Credit: Arcade1Up

If you’re looking for something even more retro, Arcade1Up is also releasing a pub-style head-to-head machine that will include classic Atari games, including Pong, Tempest, and Super Breakout.

Original arcade cabinets are too expensive for most nostalgic gamers. Arcade1Up’s machines cost hundreds of dollars, but they are still cheaper and easier to find than the originals. With the help of past machines for classics like NBA Jam, Pac-Man, and Mortal Kombat, Arcade1Up is helping turn the home arcade market into a lucrative one.

