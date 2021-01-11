Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

As industries work to comprehensively digitize their operations, it’s not enough to bring every element of a business online — they all need to be centrally and easily accessible for key employees. Today, digital health solutions provider Zyter unveiled Smart Hospitals, an infrastructure for medical buildings that promises to connect virtually all of their electronic systems, benefitting both medical professionals and visitors. Moreover, Zyter’s solution is 5G-ready, enabling hospitals to move from legacy wired or Wi-Fi connectivity to public or private 5G networks while upgrading their systems.

Connecting everything from HVAC, lighting, and security systems with medical internet of things sensors, assets, and devices, Zyter positions Smart Hospitals as an end-to-end solution that complies with HIPAA while offering hospitals easy oversight of their entire infrastructures — and all of their patients. A customizable master dashboard can flag and address issues across multiple floors of a building, ranging from security to network problems to changing patient locations.

Zyter’s announcement is significant for technical decision-makers because it demonstrates the impending value of end-to-end digitization solutions for smart businesses — systems that go beyond one or three devices and instead connect all of an enterprise’s hardware and human resources under a unified infrastructure. Hospitals face unique challenges, due to data processing and storage regulations, so if their entire environments can be digitized, most other physical buildings and industries can be, too.

The reach of Zyter’s system is impressive, enabling a facility to monitor a patient’s physiological data in bed, an individual medication’s chain of custody from initial production to ingestion, and the locations of medical devices as they move between rooms. Smart Hospitals supports a combination of wireless technologies, ranging from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi to 4G and 5G cellular, rather than unrealistically requiring all of a facility’s disparate devices to communicate using a single standard.

Because of its broad sweep, the same system can be used for facilities management, including lighting and power optimization, and to provide walking directions for patients and visitors using mobile apps. Zyter’s software even enables doctors to continue monitoring post-surgical patients as they use the facility’s wireless medical devices at home, connected to the network using a “preprogrammed 4G-enabled device” as a conduit for personal health data.

Smart Hospitals is the latest expansion of Zyter’s broader SmartSpaces initiative, which already offers schools, transportation logistics companies, construction firms, and stadiums the opportunity to break down their data silos and aggregate information within a single interface. SmartSpaces provides foundational technology for Qualcomm’s Smart Cities Accelerator Program, which aims to enable seamless, fully remote management in the 5G era. Medical organizations interested in learning more about Smart Hospitals can schedule a demo through Zyter’s website.