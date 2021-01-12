Register today to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth and the metaverse.

Dell’s Alienware division is refreshing its gaming computers with new Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Intel chips for the CES 2021 online-only tech trade show.

Alienware is equipping its Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 thin laptops with more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics processing units (GPUs) and Intel Core processors.

The lineup illustrates that the competition among AMD, Intel, and Nvidia is still pretty fierce, and it certainly shows that AMD has made strides in the past few years in getting into high-end gaming computers.

The R4 generation laptops have 12-phase graphics voltage regulation for marathon gaming sessions, up to 4 terabytes of storage, and faster memory speeds up to 2933MHz.

Processor options include the 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10870H as well as other chips. The laptops stay properly cooled thanks to the vapor chamber and cryo-tech cooling in every configuration.

To boost framerates, the Alienware m17 R4 has an optional 360Hz FHD panel that delivers faster refresh rates and smoother gameplay. It’s targeted to play triple-A titles like Valorant and Cyberpunk 2077.

Image Credit: Alienware/Dell

Both laptops are available in colors Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon, with a new matte finish front panel. You can export the graphics to big format screens like the Alienware 55-inch OLED screen with upgraded HDMI 2.1 cables. The laptops can deliver 4K resolutions at 120Hz.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop

Meanwhile, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 uses AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, with up to 16 cores.

You can also use AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT series graphics or Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

It has a tool-less upgradeable chassis now supporting up to 128GB Dual Channel HyperX Fury DDR4 RAM — twice the memory of previous generations.

The airflow design uses vapor chamber technology that dissipates heat and gives players an extra performance boost.

It is available in colors Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon.

Pricing and availability

Image Credit: Alienware/Dell

The Alienware m15 is available in the U.S. on January 26 starting at $2,150. The Alienware m17 is available in the U.S. on January 26 starting at $2,150.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is available today in the U.S. starting at $1,080.

