Bethesda has teased a new Indiana Jones title from MachineGames, the studio behind the modern Wolfenstein series.

A short teaser trailer, which you can see below, shows off the logos for Bethesda, MachineGames, and the newly rebranded Lucasfilm Games (as of yesterday). It also reveals some Indy iconography, such as his hat and whip.

Outside of digital Lego adventures, it has been years since we’ve had a proper Indiana Jones game. 2009’s Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings for Wii, PlayStation 2, and PSP was the last major one. Bethesda Game Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard (known for The Elder Scrolls series of role-playing games) will be the executive producer for this new title.

MachineGames has done excellent work with the Wolfenstein series, which already has an Indiana Jones flavor to it with its focus on taking down Nazis. The studio should be a perfect fit for the Indy world.

Microsoft acquired Bethesda last year for $7.5 billion. We do not know if this Indy game will be a console exclusive for Xbox, but it is likely.

Disney is working on a fifth Indiana Jones film, which is set to release on July 29, 2022.

