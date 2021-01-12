Nintendo is launching a special edition of its Switch console to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. The publisher revealed the red and blue-themed Mario console, which launches February 12 alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

The Mario-themed Nintendo Switch is similar in scope to the Animal Crossing model. Like that Switch, the Mario system has a unique body and colorful Joy-Con controllers. The system and dock are both red while the Joy-Con controllers are a symmetrical red with blue accents.

“We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends,” Nintendo of America marketing boss Nick Chavez said. “Along with the Nintendo Switch — Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we’re delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures.”

The Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch launches for $300. It does not include Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which you can get separately for $60.

This is likely the last major point on Nintendo’s roadmap for Super Mario’s 35th anniversary. The company has previously released Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a special Mario Game & Watch system, and more to celebrate 35 years since Super Mario Bros.

