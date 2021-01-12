Razer showed off a smart mask, a futuristic gaming chair, and two new Razer Blade laptops that use Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics processing units (GPUs).

The gaming lifestyle brand made the announcements at the virtual CES 2021 tech trade event. Razer’s designs cover the near-tem launch of the laptops to concepts that Razer is testing in the market. The company always prides itself on crafting designs that gamers would love.

The gaming chair is dubbed Project Brooklyn, while the smart mask is dubbed Project Hazel.

With concept designs, Razer’s design and engineering teams can evaluate feedback from the community and influence Razer’s future product portfolio. Earlier concept designs have either gone to market or elements of which have been included in shipping products.

The smart mask intends to help improve the convenience of daily wear while overcoming common social interaction challenges, while the new transformable gaming chair brings full-scale immersion from its haptics, graphics and lighting in a flexible form factor.

Project Hazel

Image Credit: Razer

From the start of the pandemic, Razer has been proactive in the fight against COVID-19. It converted one of its manufacturing facilities to produce certified medical masks and donate a million of them to the healthcare frontline under its Razer Health initiative.

A natural progression and evolution of this initiative, the multi-use Project Hazel smart mask from Razer addresses the increased emphasis on hygiene and preparedness for unexpected health risks as well as the environmental issues of disposable masks.

The mask concept design provides N95 medical-grade respirator protection using detachable and rechargeable active ventilators and Smart Pods that regulate airflow for optimal breathability. Its high bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) Smart Pods filter at least 95% of airborne particles and have a high fluid resistance, Razer said.

For improved social interaction, Project Hazel has a clear, transparent design so those around you can view facial cues such as a smile or laugh and allow the hard of hearing to lip read what the wearer is saying. Interior lights activate automatically in the dark, allowing wearers to express themselves clearly regardless of the lighting conditions.

In addition, because masks can also muffle voices, a new Razer VoiceAmp Technology (patent pending) uses a built-in microphone and amplifier to enhance the user’s speech for clear communication while staying safe in social situations.

Image Credit: Razer

To reduce the waste created by disposable masks, the Project Hazel smart mask uses replaceable and rechargeable disc-type ventilators that can be sanitized of bacteria and viruses by placing it inside its dual-purpose wireless fast charging box with disinfecting UV-light interior.

Lighting indicators show charge levels, and long-lasting battery life from a full charge enables all-day mask use. The waterproof, scratch-resistant mask is tough and sustainable—made of recyclable plastic to minimize the waste created by disposable masks.

The silicon-lined smart mask has active air cooling and regulation, bringing in fresh air and venting out carbon dioxide. The result is an air-tight seal from its adjustable ear loops, permitting custom sizes for a secure fit that keeps from obstructing the mouth.

For extra user entertainment and style, wearers can activate two customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones offering 16.8 million colors and a suite of dynamic lighting effects. Razer plans to keep working on it.

Project Brooklyn

Image Credit: Razer

The Project Brooklyn gaming chair concept design is designed to convert a gaming chair into an immersive experience for both PC and console gaming.

Project Brooklyn has both carbon fiber and RGB lighting. It is a gaming station with panoramic visuals from a 60-inch rollout display. It also has tactile feedback built into the seat, and 4D armrests that roll out into adjustable peripheral tables.

The existing types of all-in-one chairs that deliver “cockpit” style seating and mounted hardware are typically room-sized and the costs are astronomical. With design inspiration from the Razer Iskur introduced in October 2020, Project Brooklyn connects the gaming chair to the display and its more functional components like armrests.

The adjustable platform on which the chair sits is complete with cable-routing and takes design cues from the Razer Raptor monitor. Mounted from the chair’s backbone and deployable with the touch of a button is a 60-inch full surround OLED display. Folding into the chair back when not in use, the roll-out display assembly gives you a panoramic experience.

The fully modular 4D armrests neatly tuck away collapsible tables with flexible ergonomics, allowing you to switch easily between PC gaming with a mouse and keyboard, and console gaming. There are separate panels in each armrest allowing for different keyboard and mouse ergonomics and each half folds away when not in use.

Building on the success of Razer’s audio-driven haptic feedback prototype shown at CES 2019, a new native Razer HyperSense integration has been built around the chair’s framework for the ultimate in tactile immersion. The independently activated high-fidelity modules offer feel for the most sensitive vibrations felt during gameplay, such as jumping into water or landing on a platform for truly immersive gameplay.

Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17

Image Credit: Razer

Back to the real world, Razer showed also off its Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops, upgraded with new Nvidia 30 Series graphics processing units (GPUs).

At CES 2021, the company showed off the laptops with new display options at higher refresh rates and higher resolutions. The laptops start at $1,700.

The Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 have options for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, up to the flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The latest models increase energy efficiency up to two times compared to prior versions.

You can working a Whisper Mode 2.0, for improved acoustic control when working in quiet environments.

For the first time ever, the Blade 15 Advanced Model will be available with three unique 15.6-inch display options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 240Hz with Nvidia G-Sync, and a stunning Ultra HD OLED with a wide color space at 60Hz.

The Blade Pro 17 will also be available with three different 17.3-inch display options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz, and Ultra HD at 120Hz.

Image Credit: Razer

The high refresh rate Full HD display is for hardcore gamers for whom every frame counts to maintain the competitive advantage.

The Blade Pro 17 remains one of the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptops on the market, measuring in at a mere 19.9 millimeters high.

In addition, Razer Blade users will gain immersive audio for a 360-degree soundscape when listening to movies, music, or games with THX Spatial Audio over any analog headphones or the device speakers. The laptops will ship in the first quarter.

