One of the best games of 2019 is getting an update to run better on the consoles of 2021. Publisher Electronic Arts revealed a new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch will improve performance to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles. This update is rolling out now.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now has an improved framerate on PS5 and the new Xbox hardware. These consoles also now run the game at a higher resolution on average. The game is also getting sharper postprocessing effects on Xbox Series X and PS5 — but not the Xbox Series S.

So what does that all mean? Well, here are some specifics:

Xbox Series S now runs Fallen Order at 60 frames per second, which is up from an average framerate of 45.

Xbox Series X performance mode now runs at 60 frames per second with a dynamic resolution between 1080p to 1440p.

Xbox Series X quality mode increases postprocessing to a 4K resolution and runs the game at a dynamic resolution of 1512p to 2160p.

PS5 runs at 60 frames per second, which is also up from an average of 45. Postprocessing runs at 1440p, and Respawn turned off dynamic resolution in favor of solid 1200p. That is up from 810p to 1080p.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is still available as part of the EA Play subscription service for $5 per month. If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, EA Play (and Fallen Order) come included with that membership.

Register for GamesBeat's upcoming event: Driving Game Growth & Into the Metaverse