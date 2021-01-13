Register today to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth and the metaverse.

In a new video posted to Twitter today, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński apologized for Cyberpunk 2077‘s rough launch and lays out a roadmap for the game’s future.

Cyberpunk 2077 came out on December 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC. While the PC version runs well, aside from bugs, the last-gen console versions suffer from poor performance. The situation was so bad that Sony removed the game from its digital store.

In the video apology, Iwiński explains some of the causes for the rough state of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game while noting that responsibility falls to him and the leadership team. He also explains what future development on the open world RPG will look like.

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

Downloadable content patches planned to come out shortly after the launch of the game are on hold while the team works on patches to fix bugs and performance. The first one is coming out within 10 days, with another, bigger one showing up in following weeks.

If you’re playing Cyberpunk on PlayStation 5 or Xbox One and are hoping for that next-gen patch to help the game take better advantage of the newer hardware, you’ll have to wait a while. Iwiński noted that the next-gen updates aren’t coming until the second half of 2021.

