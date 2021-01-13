Register today to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth and the metaverse.

Tilting Point has agreed to spend up to $10 million to market the dating simulator Dangerous Fellows, a game from South Korean developer Storytaco.

The deal comes just a month after Tilting Point (a free-to-play game publisher and provider of marketing services) said it would invest $40 million to fund user acquisition for South Korean game publisher JoyCity to market the mobile strategy game Gunship Battle: Total Warfare.

As part of this East to West publishing partnership, Tilting Point will leverage its technological expertise to try to make the game popular in the West through its user-acquisition funding and other skills such as app store optimization, ad monetization, the development of marketing creatives, platform relations, porting assistance, and the potential for future intellectual property integration support.

Tilting Point says its services help teams power up their existing games with its live publishing model, $132 million annual investment user acquisition fund, expert resources, services, and operational support.

Image Credit: Storytacos

Since the fall of 2019, the company has partnered with various South Korean developers, boosting global efforts and scaling their respective titles, such as ANGames’ AstroKings, and Clegames’ Reign of Empires. It’s looking for partners outside South Korea, too.

A visual-novel based dating simulator game, Dangerous Fellows takes place during a zombie apocalypse where players must find their right romantic partner and ultimately survive the apocalypse together.

Dangerous Fellows was ranked No. 1 in the story-based category two weeks after launch, and saw immediate success in the U.S., Canada, and Vietnam following its global release.

Storytaco was founded in 2018, and its CEO is Jaeil Kim. Dangerous Fellows has more than 2 million installs, and Storytaco has more than 200,000 subscribers. Storytaco has 30 employees.

