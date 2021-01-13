Register today to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth and the metaverse.

Gaming headset maker Turtle Beach said today it has acquired Neat Microphones​, a maker of high-quality USB and analog microphones.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It could put Turtle Beach in a better position to address growing markets such as gaming, streaming, podcasting, recording, and audio conferencing. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that microphones have become a staple technology for the home, as people sheltering in place need them to stay in touch with the rest of the world.

Neat​’s leadership team includes the former founders of Blue Microphones, inventors of the first high-performance USB microphone, and pioneers behind other award-winning microphones that have changed how professionals and consumers capture their voice, music, and more.

The acquisition also enables Turtle Beach entry into the $2.3 billion global microphone market, which is experiencing rapid growth in the digital/USB accessories segment where ​Neat​’s is focused. Turtle Beach is focused on making headsets for gamers.

Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark said in an email to GamesBeat that the deal will bring the people — Skipper Wise and Martins Saulespurens and others — and expertise that created the majority of the best-selling microphones over the past 30 years. It also brings Neat’s 2021 product lineup, its intellectual property, and access to the global microphone market. Stark said the company’s total addressable market for its products and brands has now expanded from $5.1 billion to $7.4 billion with this acquisition.

Neat Microphones has launched more than 60 products since starting Blue Microphones in 1995. With this deal, Turtle Beach is adding 40 Neat patents and nearly 70 Neat trademarks to its portfolio. All of Neat’s employees will join Turtle Beach.

