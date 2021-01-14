Register today to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth and the metaverse.

505 Games and its parent company Digital Bros announced today the acquisition of Infinity Plus Two, the studio behind puzzle game hits Puzzle Quest and Gems of War.

The deal gives 505 Games a studio with free-to-play experience. Infinity Plus Two’s titles have earned over $200 million in revenue. 505 was already the publisher for Gems of War.

“The F2P market has always been a key part of our company’s strategy and planned evolution, and we are committed to continuing that growth,” 505 Games head of free-to-play CEO of DR Studios Clive Robert told GamesBeat. “Bringing this level of talent in-house means we can better support our community and players and offer significantly better and ongoing experiences.”

Robert also notes that Infinity Plus Two will continue to support Gems of War with new updates. Steve Fawkner, Infinity Plus Two’s founder who also created the classic 1989 arcade game Warlords, will continue to lead the team.

“Our role in all of this is to support Steve and give him the creative freedom he needs to make great games, which he has already proven,” said Robert.

Register for GamesBeat's upcoming event: Driving Game Growth & Into the Metaverse