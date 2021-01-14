Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

GitLab announced a new partnership with IBM Cloud designed to help DevOps teams work more efficiently by collaborating and deploying through a shared platform. Dubbed GitLab for IBM Cloud Pak, the service will leverage IBM Watson’s artificial intelligence to speed the development of cloud-based applications.

“The collaboration between IBM and GitLab brings together the best of our combined market leadership in software development to help customers reduce costs, speed up delivery, and improve quality,” GitLab’s vice president of global channels Michelle Hodges said in a statement.

The need to provide more substantial DevOps support is being driven by the shift to the cloud as enterprises seek to focus on cloud-native applications. The GitLab for IBM Cloud Pak is designed to automate much of the work involved in deploying these applications to different cloud environments.

The partnership still allows customers to take advantage of GitLab’s tools to ease collaboration and track application development as the application moves through different phases and teams. Even with the IBM partnership, those applications can then be deployed to other cloud services such as Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud.