Of course the industry keeps growing, boosted by the pandemic and next-gen console releases, and reaching $139.9 billion in 2020. But from major ad ecosystem changes to brand new privacy laws, there are still challenges to face when it comes to finding the right way to monetize.

That’s why the first day of programming, made possible by a partnership between Facebook and GamesBeat, is offering expert-led panels covering the opportunities for growth available for developers now, how to monetize successfully, and more. We’re bringing to the digital stage game industry leaders, from the triple-A publishers to the indies, along with GamesBeat writers and senior Facebook gaming execs.

Together, they’ll offer real strategic clarity around ad ecosystem changes, how in-app advertising is changing, the importance of mobile genre diversification, what’s new in next-gen console launches, and more.

Check out the full agenda of "Driving Game Growth"

Opportunities for Growth in 2021: In this session, Rick Kelley, VP of Global Gaming at Facebook, and Steve Webb, Facebook Audience Network’s Director of Global Sales & Operations, will offer Facebook’s perspective on major growth opportunities in 2021. They’ll then give the stage over to Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer for GamesBeat, and Josh Yguado, Jam City’s Co-Founder/President, giving the Jam City perspective on where to find the most promising growth opportunities.

Monetization Myths Debunked: On this panel, Chris Akhavan of Glu Mobile and Joseph Kim from LILA Games, alongside Facebook’s Rina Hahm, will be diving into data and insights to tackle common misconceptions about ads monetization. They’ll debunk common myths about ads-based monetization, and share firsthand experiences in using ads to spur new revenue streams, and why there’s never been a better time to diversify.

Winning with Rewarded Video across Genres: Rose Agozzino from Ludia, Sarah Ketir from Product Madness, and Facebook Audience Network’s Heath Schindler, will discuss practical tips for game publishers and developers on how to get rewarded video just right in your game, no matter the genre.

Learn why 79% of developers see rewarded video as their most successful format, and dive deep into the factors for game monetization success and 2021 industry trends that will impact mobile game developers.

Saying Goodbye to Waterfalls: From Burdens to Bidding: Attendees will learn why publishers are ditching the waterfall method and embracing app bidding instead. Learn firsthand from [Mary J. Kim at GameHive or Brian Truman at GSN] and [Alfred Fung at Fun-gi Games] how bidding can help maximize revenue and increase operational efficiency, and more.

Marketing Mobile Game Apps: During this panel, featuring John Choi of Pocket Gems, Jerome Turnbull at AppLovin, and Susan “Spark” Park from Facebook, you’ll learn how game marketers are growing their businesses, and sustaining performance at scale with automation. And you’ll hear about how automation is showing promising opportunities for mobile game apps to achieve more with less by driving better performance, greater scale and more efficiency.

The rest of the day follows part two of the Growth Strategies sessions, featuring Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer for GamesBeat and Andrea Hopelain from Electronic Arts, plus an exciting Diversity and Inclusion segment that covers the essential topics for game success today, including how to reach international audiences, the bottom-line impact of D&I initiatives, and how to drive positive change in gaming.

For the following two days, the focus will shift to the Metaverse, a topic Dean Takahashi of GamesBeat has covered in-depth. Key speakers tackling the metaverse include Tim Sweeney of Epic Games, Dave Baszucki of Roblox, and Stanley Pierre-Louis of the ESA.

