Blizzard Entertainment announced today that a new miniset of 35 cards, called Darkmoon Races, is coming to Hearthstone on January.

Hearthstone is the most popular digital card game in the world. It usually gets three big updates a year, but Blizzard has been trying to add more content to the game more frequently in recent years with new events, game modes, and cards. This could prevent stagnant metagames that come about after players solidify the top-tier decks once each expansion settles (and, of course, stoke spending that may also stagnate).

Darkmoon Races’ 35 new cards will bring back mechanics from the three expansions that came out in 2020, including the Dormant keyword from Ashes of Outland, Spellburst from Scholomance Academy, and Corruption from Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

Image Credit: Blizzard

January 21 is also bringing updates to Hearthstone’s Battlegrounds and Duels mode. Battlegrounds is getting two new heroes — Tickatus and Greybough — and two new cards. Duels will be getting new Hero Powers and Treasure cards.

On February 2, Blizzard is also adding the Book of Heroes: Anduin solo experience. This adventure will give Priest fans a chance to earn a pack that contains only cards for that class.

